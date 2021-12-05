Ralf Rangnick, the current Manchester United manager, was Jurgen Klopp’s first ‘agent.’

Ralf Rangnick has revealed how he assisted Jurgen Klopp in obtaining his first management position at Mainz.

After securing his work visa, the new Manchester United manager was confirmed earlier this week, taking the role on an interim basis until the conclusion of the season.

Rangnick and Klopp have been pals for more than two decades, despite the fact that he currently works for Liverpool’s arch rivals.

After being offered the manager’s post at Mainz in 2001, Klopp approached Rangnick for help, and the current United manager functioned as his unofficial agent in the discussions.

“I recall Jurgen calling me before he became the head coach at Mainz,” Rangnick stated.

“I was in Ulm at the time, and Jurgen asked me how much money he should ask Mainz for.

“I told him he didn’t have an agent because he didn’t have one.” In some ways, I acted as his agent, advising him on what he should ask for.

“‘Ah, do you not think that is too much to ask?’ remarked Jurgen. I persuaded him that was the correct thing to do, and I believe he got exactly what he wanted.” Rangnick’s clout at the top of the Premier League also extends to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who handed him his first coaching job after resigning due to injury at Stuttgart.

Despite the fact that the new United manager has maintained a friendship with Klopp over the years, Klopp’s guidance was not required when negotiating his contract at Old Trafford.

Rangnick was quick to add out, though, that he was not the driving force behind the 54-year-blossoming old’s coaching career.

“I didn’t call Jurgen to invite him over,” he explained, “but we’ve known each other since 1997.”

“I wasn’t his mentor; that honor went to a coach named Wolfgang Frank, but we’ve always kept in touch and had a nice relationship.”

“We shall continue to respect each other.”