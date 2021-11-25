Ralf Rangnick has expressed his opinions about Liverpool and Mohamed Salah ahead of their match against Man United.

Ralf Rangnick, who has previously praised Liverpool, is expected to be named interim manager of Manchester United.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who stepped down on Sunday.

United are expected to appoint Rangnick on a six-month interim contract until the conclusion of the season, followed by a two-year consultancy, according to The Athletic.

Rangnick is now the head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, and his transfer to United is conditional on his current employers allowing him to leave.

Rangnick, if appointed, would be unable to take command of United for this weekend’s match against Chelsea due to work permit concerns.

Rangnick has previously praised Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, and he recently delivered an interview in which he emphasized the coaching impact on Liverpool’s attacking line.

Salah, Firmino, and Mane are three of the best players in the world. Rangnick told Coaches Voice, “Three distinct guys from three different countries.”

“None of them were natural ball winners when they joined Liverpool. They weren’t press machines at all.

“So the coach and the staff have been in charge of how they play at Liverpool.”

“The coach’s duty was to coach Salah, Firmino, and Mane to play at that high level, that intense sort of football in the last three or four years.”

Rangnick was previously the manager and director of football at RB Leipzig, as well as the head of Red Bull’s GmbH department.

Before joining Liverpool in January 2020, the 63-year-old maintained a careful eye on Red Bull Salzburg, particularly Takumi Minamino.

Rangnick said why Liverpool’s style of play was comparable to that of both Red Bull clubs, Leipzig and Salzburg, in a December 2019 interview.

Rangnick told Sky Sports, “The style is quite similar to Jurgen’s.” “It’s proactive, high-pressure, and counter-pressure. We don’t want to squander time with square passes or back passes once we’ve won the ball.

“We’re trying to move the ball forward as rapidly as possible, create chances, and score as many goals as we can.”

“It’s certainly no coincidence that. “Summary comes to a conclusion.”