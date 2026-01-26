Ralf Little to Lead UK Tour of John le Carré’s ‘The Spy Who Came in From the Cold’

Ralf Little, best known for his roles in “The Royle Family” and “Death In Paradise,” is set to star in the upcoming UK tour of the stage adaptation of John le Carré’s Cold War thriller, “The Spy Who Came In From the Cold.” Little will take on the lead role of Alec Leamas, a disillusioned British intelligence officer caught in a high-stakes espionage mission.

Tour to Begin in March

Little, 45, has expressed his excitement at stepping into the iconic role, calling it “a huge privilege.” The actor, who recently appeared in the BBC series “Will and Ralf Should Know Better,” will lead the cast in the UK tour, which is scheduled to begin in March 2026. The production will visit multiple cities, including Newcastle, Glasgow, York, Edinburgh, and Birmingham, before concluding in August 2026.

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, le Carré’s novel follows Leamas as he embarks on one final, perilous mission in Berlin. It marks the first time one of le Carré’s novels has been adapted for the stage, having previously premiered in a sold-out production at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2024 before moving to London’s West End.

Classic Cold War Story with Modern Relevance

Little reflected on the novel’s lasting impact, noting that he first read “The Spy Who Came In From the Cold” at the age of 16 and found its twists and moral ambiguities compelling. “Despite being written in the 1960s, it feels startlingly relevant to the times we are living in now,” he said. “I can’t wait to bring this story to life for audiences across the UK.”

Not only known for his television appearances, Little’s acting credits also include stage roles such as “Presence,” a production about the early days of The Beatles, and the National Theatre’s “Ugly Lies the Bone.” In 2024, he left his role as detective inspector Neville Parker on the BBC series “Death In Paradise.”

The play, adapted by David Eldridge and directed by Jeremy Herrin, will explore themes of betrayal and loyalty during the height of the Cold War. The UK tour will kick off at Leicester’s Curve Theatre on March 12, 2026, with further casting details to be announced in the coming months.