Rakie Ayola on winning the ‘overwhelming’ Bafta TV award

Rakie Ayola, an actress, said her Bafta TV award was the culmination of a dream she had since she was eight years old.

Ayola won the Bafta TV award for supporting actress for her portrayal as Gee Walker in BBC One’s Anthony, Jimmy McGovern’s drama about Anthony Walker’s life if he had lived longer.

In 2005, two white men killed the 18-year-old in an unprovoked racial attack in a Liverpool park.

“It’s getting tougher to process,” Ayola told the PA news agency the day after her victory. To be honest, I’m becoming increasingly overwhelmed, which is strange. I’m just gazing at it like a lunatic every time I see it now (the Bafta).

“Because it’s the embodiment of a dream, and the fact that it’s actually happened is rather strange. Since I was eight years old, I’ve wanted it to happen.”

She stated that her gong was now on her dressing table upstairs, but that it will be permanently displayed in the kitchen.

Walker’s mother Gee inspired McGovern’s 90-minute film, which depicts the narrative of the life he may have led.

Helena Bonham Carter, Sophie Okonedo, Sienna Kelly, and Leila Farzad, all of whom were nominated in the same Bafta TV category this year, were beaten by Cardiff-born actress Ayola, whose other TV credits include Holby City and Doctor Who.

Actress Michaela Coel was also honored for her performance, winning the leading actress award for her role in the BBC mini-series I May Destroy You, which also won the mini-series category.

Coel became the first individual in Bafta history to receive accolades for leading actress, miniseries, writer, and director, the latter two of which were presented at the Craft Awards last month.

During her acceptance speech, Coel dedicated the award to the show’s intimacy coordinator, Ita O’Brien, who claimed she was “utterly astonished” by the mention on Monday.

