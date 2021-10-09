Rajinsky has a chance to win the Cesarewitch at Newmarket.

On Saturday afternoon at Newmarket, the Group One Dewhurst Stakes (2.55pm) can be won. While the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch Handicap (Heritage Handicap) is a highly prestigious handicap, the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch Handicap (Heritage Handicap) is a smaller handicap (3.35pm).

Aidan O’Brien has won four of the last six Dewhursts, and despite his juveniles’ lack of success this season, Glounthaune might deliver him another win in the Group One race.

Godolphin’s has set the bar high, winning all three runs, including a thrilling triumph in the Group One National Stakes in Ireland last time.

Glounthaune has only run once so far, landing a maiden at the Curragh in April. His experience may give him the edge. Although the son of Kodiac certainly has to improve in this area, it appears that O’Brien is content to let him compete against some of the best juveniles so far this season.

Tenebrism, a filly who had only raced once before winning the Group One Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket at the end of last month, had also only raced once. And Glounthaune could be able to do something similar next season, putting himself in the mix for Classic glory.

The Cesarewitch is the main event, and there have been some big-priced winners in the past, and with 34 runners in the 2m2f battle over the Rowley Mile, it’s difficult to count anyone out. Despite the marathon distance, the victors have tended to come from the lower stalls.

As a result, a risk is placed on Tom Dascombe’s victory at a high price.

Throughout the season, the five-year-old has performed admirably in similar competitions. He finished second in challenging conditions at Haydock Park in May, third in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle the following month, and second at York.

Rajinsky scored a well-deserved second win of the season last week at Ascot, winning by four lengths.

Last year, he finished last in this race, but he got an unfavorable high draw in 30 and is now in an attractive stall nine.

He’s also in better shape and appears to have improved.

Against all odds, he succeeds. “The summary has come to an end.”