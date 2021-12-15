Rainstorms wreak havoc on Californians trapped in the canyons by mudslides.

On Tuesday, residents in Orange County, California, were trapped in canyons by quickly moving mudslides as the Golden State continued to be battered by severe rains.

The downpour occurred as a result of torrential rains and winter weather in other parts of Southern California, which wreaked havoc on pedestrians.

According to U.S. News and World Report, one of the most hit regions was along the Los Angeles River, where seven inches of rain poured on Tuesday morning just northwest of the city.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for the area, urging inhabitants to exercise caution. Despite this, as the mudslides moved downhill, a number of people with homes in the region were stranded.

“Firefighters have rescued stranded homeowners,” the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) stated Tuesday afternoon, but there were still a number of people caught between canyons, unable to flee the raging rapids. The OCFA also shared a video of a sequence of mudslides moving downhill, obstructing residents’ access.

Multiple mud slides have been reported in Silverado Canyon, and #OCFA is currently on the scene. Residents who were trapped have been rescued by firefighters. At this time, there are no injuries. The Library of the Canyons, located off Santiago Canyon Road, will be used for media staging. pic.twitter.com/jL4bOssVCS — OCFA Public Information Officer (@OCFireAuthority) December 14, 2021 Around 10 minutes later, the authority tweeted an update, stating that search activities were continuing and firemen were “working to rescue people who remain trapped.” Orange County had ordered mandatory evacuations of Modjeska, Silverado, and Williams canyons, three places that were still experiencing substantial flooding, according to the tweet. The evacuations were required due to a high potential of harm from mudslide debris, according to the county.

***UPDATE***. Firefighters are still working to free people who are trapped. Modjeska, Silverado, and Williams Canyons are all under evacuation orders. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/yK3AzAmk4P — OCFA Public Information Officer (@OCFireAuthority) 14 December 2021 The Bond Fire burn region, where the mudslide occurred, was the location of a large wildfire in December 2020 that prompted the evacuation of 25,000 people.

Mudslides have been observed moving due to the scorched hillsides left over from the wildfire. This is a condensed version of the information.