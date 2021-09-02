Rainford don’t do things the easy way, and that suits me great, says skipper John Dotters.

Rainford captain John Dotters knows his team hasn’t always done things the easy way this season, but he believes it will help them as the Division One promotion fight heats up.

They’ve won by one wicket against promotion contenders Birkenhead Park, by three runs against Fleetwood Hesketh, and by two wickets against league leaders Newton-le-Willows this season.

Add in a nine-point comeback against Old Xaverians and an eight-point comeback against Northop Hall, and it’s evident they’re a team that likes to play games down to the wire.

That’s exactly what’s going on with the league standings right now.

The Dotters play Hall tomorrow, knowing they have a puncher’s chance of promotion to the ECB Premier Division – even if they’re running out of time to land the knockout blow.

“We’re only hoping for three wins in the next three games,” Dotters remarked. “At this moment, every point is significant, but we’re just trying to secure three victories.

“We haven’t won many games by a comfortable margin – the lads have dug in and played hard cricket, making it as difficult as possible for the opposition to win.

“We’ve had some games where one of our players has won it all by himself, and some games when one of our players has won it all by himself.

“It’s all about teamwork, tenacity, and determination.”

As the season progresses, those qualities become even more vital.

“It’s about finding a way to win, and I think we’ve done that since about the fourth week of the season,” Dotters continued.

“And we’ve had games where we’ve been outplayed but managed to avoid losing – that keeps the spirits high.

“Finding ways to win when things are challenging is how you get promoted.”