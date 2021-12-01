Rainbow Laces is backed by a former Everton player and a Liverpool supporter.

To commemorate the launch of the Rainbow Laces Campaign, we spoke with Fern Whelan, the Professional Footballers’ Association’s first Women’s Football Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Executive.

Fern, a Liverpudlian, was highly involved in local youth football before beginning her playing career with Everton FC Women.

Working across the Equalities team and for the Women’s Football department is a dual job for me at the PFA. I’ll be in charge of delivering EDI workshops to clubs around the country, as well as looking after the requirements of female professional players, ensuring they’re aware of the PFA’s perks and how we can help them both during and after their playing careers. I’m excited to take women’s football to the next level, ensuring that all players have equal access to and opportunity to play, and that the sport makes great progress in terms of diversity.

The male and female professional game joins forces on a regular basis to promote programs like Rainbow Laces, which educates young people about the resources available to them and the fact that they have allies on both sides of the game. The PFA works with organizations like Kick It Out to ensure that grassroots football prioritizes inclusivity. This is huge for me because this is where the game begins and where I first started. Both sides must ensure that visibility is increased not just in the playing department, but also in areas such as coaching and refereeing.

The Rainbow Laces campaign, in my opinion, has gotten bigger and better over the years. With increasing support and visibility, inclusion has risen to the top of people’s priority lists. This is fantastic news for everyone engaged in football, especially supporters, because it sends a clear statement that football is for everyone and that discrimination of any type is not tolerated.

Football, in my opinion, reflects society. I've discovered that young people are much more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community, and I hope that this continues to assist football as a whole be more welcoming.