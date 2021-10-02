Rain is expected to pelt Liverpool this weekend, according to the hour-by-hour weather forecast.

This weekend, rain is expected to deluge Liverpool.

Forecasters for Liverpool and the rest of the North West area are anticipating a “unsettled weekend,” according to the Met Office.

Winds are expected to be “blustery” this weekend, according to forecasters.

Yobs on a’stolen’ bike whizz down the street on the wrong side of the road.

Saturday in Liverpool is expected to be rainy with breezes, while Sunday looks to be a little clearer, with “sunny intervals” forecast.

“Saturday: A gloomy start, with rain in the north continuing through the morning, before affecting the entire region and clearing into the evening,” according to the Met Office.

“Coastal gales possible early, with blustery conditions. The maximum temperature is 14 degrees Celsius.

“Sunny spells and showers, some heavy and thundery at times, are expected from Sunday to Tuesday.

“Windy conditions will persist on Sunday, particularly around the coast, before easing into Monday and Tuesday.”

The hour-by-hour weather prediction for Liverpool can be found below.

A brisk breeze and heavy rain showers

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and heavy rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and heavy rain showers are forecast.

Showers of heavy rain and a light breeze

Showers of heavy rain and a light breeze

Light rain showers and a light breeze are forecast.

Light rain showers and a light breeze are forecast.

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

A moderate breeze and light rain showers are forecast.

Partly overcast with a light breeze

Partly overcast with a light breeze

There will be light rain showers and a moderate breeze.

There will be light rain showers and a moderate breeze.

There will be light rain showers and a moderate breeze.

There will be light rain showers and a moderate breeze.

There will be light rain showers and a moderate breeze.

There will be light rain showers and a moderate breeze.

Intervals of sunshine and a little breeze

Intervals of sunshine and a little breeze

Intervals of sunshine and a little breeze

Intervals of sunshine and a little breeze

Intervals of sunshine and a little breeze

Partly overcast with a light breeze

Partly overcast with a light breeze

Partly overcast with a light breeze

Partly overcast with a light breeze

Partly overcast with a light breeze

Partly overcast with a light breeze