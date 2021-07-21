Rain is expected in Liverpool this weekend, according to the Met Office in the United Kingdom.

This week, Liverpool has been subjected to sweltering temperatures as part of a July heatwave.

Temperatures have climbed across the UK, and the region has been blessed with beautiful weather, with temperatures projected to hit a record-breaking 29°C tomorrow.

The weather outlook for the weekend, though, is less promising, with the Met Office anticipating a break in the sun.

As the sweltering heat persists, countries such as the United Kingdom are hotter than ever.

The weather service forecasts a gloomy start to Saturday, with light showers possible around lunchtime.

Following the showers, the weather will remain warm, with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees for the duration of the day. Sunny intervals are forecast around 4 p.m.

The forecast for Sunday is similar, with cloudy skies and a high of 15°C.

As the day proceeds, temperatures will rise to roughly 20 degrees Celsius, with a 40% probability of showers at 1 p.m.

Between 4 and 7 p.m., the chance of rain will increase to 60% before leveling off in the evening, when it will drop to 40% again at 10 p.m.