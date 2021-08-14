Rain causes flooding and landslides in Japan, prompting evacuations.

As torrential rain created floods and landslides in western Japan on Saturday, over two million people were encouraged to seek shelter, with at least one person killed and three more missing.

As the weather agency recorded unusual quantities of rain in the area, authorities in seven regions, mostly in the northern half of Kyushu island, issued their highest evacuation notice.

According to national broadcaster NHK, more than 1.8 million individuals have been ordered to evacuate their houses immediately due to the non-compulsory notice.

In the town of Kurume in Fukuoka, TV video showed rescuers hauling residents through inundated streets in a lifeboat, while a man rescued in neighboring Saga prefecture said he had never seen rain like it.

“This is a unique situation,” he told NHK. “I’ve experienced a similar experience before, but I was afraid this time.”

14 rivers have burst their banks and 14 landslides had occurred, according to the ministry, mostly in western Japan.

A landslide in Unzen, Nagasaki, killed a 59-year-old woman and left two of her family members missing, according to a local official.

“For rescue operations, more than 150 troops, police, and firefighters were deployed to the site,” Takumi Kumasaki told AFP.

“As the heavy rain continues, they are carefully looking for the missing residents while keeping an eye out for more mudslides.”

A 76-year-old man went missing in Kumamoto after attempting to secure his fishing boat in a raging river, according to a regional official.

A vast area of the country is expected to be soaked for several more days.

Climate change, according to scientists, is increasing the chance of heavy rain in Japan and other parts of the world because a warmer atmosphere contains more water.

A meteorological agency official, Yushi Adachi, told reporters in Tokyo, “Unprecedented levels of heavy rain have been reported.”

“Some type of calamity has almost certainly already occurred,” Adachi stated.

“Even in locations where the risk of landslides and flooding is generally low, the highest level of awareness is required.”

Last month, heavy rains triggered a deadly landslide in the central resort town of Atami, killing 23 people and leaving four people missing.

During Japan’s annual rainy season in 2018, floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in western Japan.