Raila Odinga’s Death Marks End of an Era in Kenyan Politics

The death of Raila Amolo Odinga on October 15, 2025, has left a profound impact on Kenya’s political landscape, with tributes pouring in from across the globe. Described as a towering figure in Kenya’s democratic journey, Odinga’s influence extended far beyond his political office, shaping the nation’s freedom and governance for over three decades. His demise has created a significant void in the political opposition, with questions rising about the future of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the 2027 elections.

The Legacy of Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga’s death at the age of 80 has been met with an outpouring of respect and sorrow. Described by lawyer and political analyst Willis Otieno as a “definer” of Kenya’s democratic path, Odinga’s impact spanned over five decades, far beyond the typical confines of a politician. Otieno paid tribute to Odinga during a televised memorial discussion, emphasizing his pivotal role in Kenya’s Second Liberation—a movement that led to the country’s transition to multiparty democracy. “We enjoy our political freedoms today largely because of the efforts of Raila Odinga,” Otieno stated.

Odinga’s commitment to reform was evident in his personal sacrifices, including spending nearly nine years in detention under harsh conditions for his activism. A frequent target of the regime of President Daniel arap Moi, Odinga’s detentions between 1982 and 1991—most notably after being accused of treason—became symbols of resistance, earning him admiration as a stalwart of change.

Impact Beyond Kenya

His influence was not confined to Kenya alone. Odinga’s work as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development between 2018 and 2023 saw him championing greater regional integration across Africa. He advocated for transport corridors and infrastructure that could have transformed the continent’s economic landscape. His efforts to mediate regional conflicts and his commitment to pan-African ideals further solidified his international standing.

Despite his five unsuccessful bids for the presidency, including in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017, and 2022, Odinga’s influence remained undiminished. He was a constant in Kenya’s national dialogue, shaping public policy and pushing for reforms that others later adopted. His leadership and charisma allowed him to remain a force, mobilizing support across ethnic lines and setting the national political agenda.

Raila Odinga’s death has now left a power vacuum, with many watching closely to see who will emerge as the next leader of the ODM and the wider opposition. Political analysts suggest that his absence could reshape Kenya’s political alliances and the strategies of rival parties ahead of the crucial 2027 elections.

What’s Next for ODM?

The question of succession in the ODM remains at the forefront of Kenya’s political discourse. Analysts suggest that new alliances could emerge in the wake of Odinga’s passing, leading to reshaped opposition dynamics. The Orange Democratic Movement, which Odinga led for decades, now faces the challenge of filling the leadership void as the 2027 elections approach. Observers are particularly keen on how the opposition will realign itself, and whether this shift could lead to significant changes in Kenya’s political landscape.

In his later years, Odinga’s ability to remain relevant despite not holding the presidency was a testament to his enduring influence. Now, Kenya looks to the future with an uncertain political trajectory, but one that will undoubtedly carry the echoes of Odinga’s lasting impact.