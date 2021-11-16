Raheem Sterling ‘prefers’ a move to Anfield, but Liverpool are having trouble negotiating.

According to reports, Raheem Sterling would ‘prefer’ to return to Liverpool, but Manchester City will only engage with Barcelona.

El Nacional reports that the winger would prefer to stay in the Premier League and work under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Manchester club, on the other hand, is said to be ‘unwilling’ to talk with a direct opponent and will only consider proposals from outside the country.

Barcelona has also been connected with a move for the England international, and the article claims that ‘excellent relations’ between the La Liga club and City might facilitate a deal.

A loan with a buyout option is referred to as a “buyout loan.”