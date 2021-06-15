Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is reportedly in discussion with Liverpool and Barcelona about a trade.

According to a source, after England’s European Championship campaign is done, former Liverpool player Raheem Sterling’s destiny will become clear.

Sterling has yet to sign an extension to the contract he signed with Manchester City in November 2018, and his current contract at the Etihad expires in 2023, meaning that his market worth will continue to fall over the next two years unless he does so.

Sterling, who, like Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours, “is expected to sort out his Manchester City future” after his Three Lions commitments are through this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

They claim that, despite links to Barcelona and Arsenal, Sterling fully expects to be a City player next season, and that, in a sign that he is serious about committing his future to the club, he is set to announce a new community initiative in Manchester that will mirror work he has done with children in the deprived London borough of Brent, where he grew up.

Their article comes only five days after sports finance journalist Alex Miller said that Sterling’s return to Liverpool is more possible now that he has dropped his representation, citing a “well-placed source.”

He went on to say that while a “big roadblock” has been eliminated, Liverpool still needs the proper price and Jurgen Klopp to be convinced of the player’s commitment.

Sterling, who joined Liverpool as a 15-year-old from Queens Park Rangers in 2010, left the club in contentious circumstances in 2015, when he declined to fly on a pre-season tour of the Far East after turning down what manager Brendan Rodgers termed as a “amazing” new contract.

He has, however, flirted with the idea of returning to Liverpool in the past.

