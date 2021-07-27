Rafael Leao has joined Everton for €25 million, while Anthony Martial has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Everton made their first three signings under Rafa Benitez last week, as the Blues’ pre-season got began.

Benitez’s team also won the Florida Cup on Sunday night, defeating Millonarios in a penalty shootout.

Andres Llinas’ lucky opener was cancelled out by Demarai Gray’s second-half penalty, before the Blues won 10-9 in a tense shootout at Camping World Stadium.

Everton has been connected with a number of high-profile players since the summer transfer market opened, but who else can we expect to see at Goodison Park?

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Rafael Leao is a forward for AC Milan.

Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport.

This summer, Everton have the opportunity to buy AC Milan’s ace for for €25 million.

According to the report, Leao’s super agent Jorge Mendes is “trying to position” him in the Premier League this summer and has “received interest” from both Chelsea and Wolves.

According to the report, AC has notified Mendes that they will only consider offers of €25 million or more for the forward.

Anthony Martial is a forward for Manchester United.

The Daily Star is a newspaper published every day.

Everton have expressed interest in signing the United forward this summer, despite the fact that his future at Old Trafford appears to be bleak, according to the source.

Tottenham is the club most interested in signing Martial, according to the source, but the player’s £250,000-per-week salary are a huge stumbling block.

They go on to state that Everton, West Ham, and Aston Villa are all rumored to be interested in signing a new winger this summer.

With the acquisition of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Martial’s future has been cast into doubt.

Merih Demiral is a defender for Juventus.

Fabrizio Romano is a journalist.

Demiral is now on the radar of Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, according to Romano.

According to the report, Juventus values the Turkish international at €35 million, and Demiral is expected to leave the Serie A club this summer.

The Blues and Tottenham have both been connected with the 23-year-old defender, although neither club is thought to have made an official bid for him.