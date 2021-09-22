Rafa Benitez’s reaction at full-time in Everton’s defeat to QPR, as Everton’s hope fades.

Everton were eliminated from the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after losing 8-7 on penalties to QPR of the Championship.

On two instances during the game, the Blues battled back from deficits, with Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend scoring in response to Charlie Austin goals.

However, Rafael Benitez’s side were unable to win on penalties, with Tom Davies’ failed kick proving to be costly.

Here’s how the national media reacted to Everton’s cup exit in the third round.

“Rafael Bentez locked his gaze on the empty area in front of him. Everton’s manager had suffered his first defeat at the club on Saturday, a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa, and he had sought a response.

“Bentez was not hesitant to state that his players’ ability to bounce back will have a significant impact on their season.”

“It’s been more than a quarter-century since Everton won a cup tournament, and Rafa Benitez shows no indications of ending that wait.

“They were humiliated out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Championship Queens Park Rangers, and Goodison Park’s early season confidence has soon faded.

“Until sudden death in the shoot-out, when Rangers keeper Seny Dieng knocked Tom Davies’ spot-kick against the post, there was very little to separate these two.

“If the League Cup is in trouble, ties like this could be the cure.

“After a fierce battle and a lottery of penalties, Championship Queens Park Rangers advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Premier League Everton.

“Under the West London floodlights, two sides went toe to toe in a gripping encounter.

“QPR had gone ahead twice with Charlie Austin headers and Everton had pulled them back twice before dominating a second half where Rangers showed they could defend as well as attack until they magnificently held their nerve to score eight out of eight penalties at the end in front of 3000 raucous travelling supporters.”