Rafa Benitez’s larger transfer plan at Everton could benefit from Asmir Begovic’s assistance.

Rafa Benitez’s first Everton acquisitions are on their way, but they are a little more subdued than some fans might have expected.

Fans have grown increasingly agitated in recent weeks, especially as the Blues have yet to make their first move in what was viewed as a crucial transfer window.

Of course, the club must account for Carlo Ancelotti’s sudden departure, with the Italian’s surprising departure in early June placing the club on the path of hunting for a new manager rather than focusing on the needed new recruits.

And it is obvious that transfers are required. Evertonians viewed the performances at the end of the 2020/21 season in particular and immediately noticed a number of attributes that were lacking.

Many anticipated Denzel Dumfries would be the first through the door at Goodison Park this summer after being connected with him for weeks, especially throughout Euro 2020 as he continued to amaze with his performances.

Benitez’s reign, on the other hand, is off to a more modest start – but it could prove to be a wise one.

Bringing another goalkeeper to the club was an important move that needed to be taken this summer, even if it wasn’t a top priority in terms of bolstering the starting lineup.

Jordan Pickford’s recent form demonstrates how making the proper decision can still have a significant impact on the team, even if the back-up option isn’t the man in goal.

Last season, Ancelotti took advantage of several opportunities to remove his No.1 from the firing line, trusting on-loan Robin Olsen to step in and fill the void created by the England international.

And it turned out to be a brilliant decision.

While having a good back-up option in situ may not have been the primary reason for Pickford’s dramatic improvement in form, it did have a big impact.

Olsen was a quiet arrival on transfer deadline day last summer, despite rumors circulating earlier in the window about a possible move for Sergio Romero.

The 31-year-old, on the other hand, proven his worth. “The summary has come to an end.”