Rafa Benitez’s intention is apparent after Everton’s quadruple transfer swoop.

Everton’s transfer window appears to be finally opening.

And Dominic Calvert-Lewin might just be raising his eyebrows at what he’s seeing while on vacation after his exploits with England during Euro 2020.

Everton have been said to be closing in on their first two summer signings, with Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend both moving closer to sealing their respective moves to Goodison Park in recent days.

Demarai Gray is another player who the Blues are interested in, however a move for the Bayer Leverkusen star isn’t as close as the previous two.

And, according to The Washington Newsday, Benitez is also interested in Burnley’s dynamic 21-year-old Dwight McNeil, who might cost up to £25 million depending on competition from Aston Villa.

Three of those four players fit into a specific mold, one that will undoubtedly suit Calvert-Lewin to a tee.

It’s no surprise that Everton has been connected with a number of wingers during this transfer season; many have highlighted the position as one in serious need of upgrading.

Someone to play on the right flank was especially needed, but with Bernard’s possible departure this summer, as a possible move to the Middle East has been suggested, adding quality on both flanks could well be the strategy.

Apart from when Lucas Digne got forward from left back or when James Rodriguez was on the pitch, Everton’s crossing ability from those wide parts of the pitch was notably poor in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Apart from those two, the Blues struggled to center the ball into the box with much conviction, conviction, or precision.

As a result, one of Calvert-most Lewin’s valuable assets was removed from his arsenal. His leaping and heading abilities are nearly unrivaled in the top tier.

Despite Everton’s failure to find him inside the box on a regular basis, the England international scored more headed goals than anybody else in the Premier League last season, with seven.

