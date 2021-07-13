Rafa Benitez’s first news conference as Everton manager has been confirmed.

Rafa Benitez will hold his first press conference as Everton manager on Wednesday afternoon, according to the club.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s stunning resignation at the start of the month, the Spaniard was confirmed as the next Blues manager at the end of June.

And now, as pre-season preparations continue ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season, the 61-year-old will address the media for the first time on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Last Monday, the majority of the Everton team returned to Finch Farm for pre-season checks before participating in their first full training session under their new manager on Tuesday.

The Blues hosted Accrington Stanley for a training match at Finch Farm on Saturday, which was their first pre-season football encounter.

Everton play Millonarios and one of Arsenal or Inter Milan in the Florida Cup at the end of the month, before traveling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United a week before the new season begins.

Some Blues fans were outraged by Benitez’s selection, and this will undoubtedly be addressed in his first press conference.

While settling into his new surroundings at Finch Farm, the transfer window and the club’s goals for the forthcoming 2021/22 season are expected to be discussed by the new manager.