Rafa Benitez’s Everton trend must improve in order to strengthen goal danger.

Over the duration of his brief tenure at Everton, Rafa Benitez has worked tirelessly to strengthen the club.

Over the summer, the manager was very clear about his goals for bringing in the ideal players for the Blues, not just in terms of quality but also in terms of attitude and ambition.

Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, in particular, have impressed on that front, providing a new threat on the flank for Everton to break down opposing defenses, rather than relying solely on their full backs to create width.

However, there is still room for improvement in order to boost the goal danger even further.

Fans have been dissatisfied with their team’s performance from set pieces, particularly corner kicks, throughout the season.

In fact, in the Premier League this season, the Blues have yet to score directly from a dead ball situation.

Of fact, Everton did score from a corner in their League Cup defeat to Queens Park Rangers, albeit Andre Gomes’ near-post cross had to be touched on by two players before reaching Townsend at the back to sweep home.

Another set piece could have resulted in a goal soon after Michael Keane entered the fight, with the centre-back missing a header from a superb delivery into the area with his first touch of the ball.

The closest Everton have come to scoring a set piece in the Premier League was in the first game of the season, when a corner was headed clear before Townsend chipped it back into the area for Richarlison to finish and equalize against Southampton.

With a lot of dangerous aerial players in the Everton roster, including the Brazilian, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, and Keane, this is an area where the Blues can improve.

In recent matches, Benitez and his coaching staff have attempted to make changes, albeit this could be due to personnel availability as much as an attempt to shake things up.

Especially during the Blues’ win over Norwich. “The summary has come to an end.”