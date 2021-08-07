Rafa Benitez’s Everton team is not the one he wants, but he must find a way to win on the first day.

Rafa Benitez does not anticipate to have this group at his disposal for the majority of his first season at Everton.

He’ll be hoping that his options are far better than this.

However, depending on injuries, this might be the group of players he has to choose from on the first day of his Blues reign, which is in seven days.

Benitez will have to summon every ounce of his considerable managing experience to get the Blues off to a solid start against Southampton, based on the evidence of most of this sobering final friendly game of the summer.

The flaws and shortcomings that Manchester United displayed in the first half at Old Trafford would not have surprised Benitez, the club officials in attendance, or the over 1,500 away fans in attendance.

Everton player ratings: Jordan Pickford struggles, but newcomers shine in a thrashing

This journey down the East Lancs Road told us very little that we didn’t previously know.

But being reminded that the midfield can be too easy to play through, that players can’t seem to break the habit of conceding simple goals, and that the team is weak in the final third is never a pleasant experience.

Many, if not all, of these issues will be addressed by Benitez and Marcel Brands in the last three-and-a-half weeks of the transfer market, but the cavalry will not arrive in time for Southampton’s visit to a packed Goodison Park next Saturday.

At the very least, a full house will ensure that anybody Benitez might call upon remains honest and hardworking, which was crucial against Wolves in May.

Benitez is aware that there would be skeptics among his supporters, but he must hope that the supporters can help inspire his players.

Already, it appears that Southampton’s fans will be a major impact in the game.

The new boss must also keep his fingers crossed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin can shake off the “knock” – supposed to be a toe injury – that has kept him out of this and lead the line, because Everton have struggled in the final third without a renowned striker. “The summary has come to an end.”