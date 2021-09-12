Rafa Benitez’s Everton is facing a £400 million truth as he tackles with Financial Fair Play concerns.

When billionaire Farhad Moshiri first arrived at Goodison Park in 2016, Everton fans fantasized of rubbing shoulders with football titans Real Madrid and Juventus.

After five years and a lot of investment, the Blues are now considered one of Europe’s powerhouses.

It is not, however, for sporting success. Instead, the Toffees have been grouped with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in terms of the amount of money spent on their current squad.

Everton’s squad depth in 2021/22 after the summer transfer window

According to a statistic prepared by the CIES Football Observatory, Everton is Europe’s eleventh most expensively formed squad.

The current Blues squad cost £400 million to assemble, which isn’t surprising to those who have followed the club’s transfer dealings since 2016.

It’s even more remarkable when you consider Everton’s average Premier League rank at the time.

The Toffees have only qualified for Europe twice in the last eleven seasons, failing to progress beyond the Europa League’s last 16. Despite this, they have spent more on players than Bayern Munich, which won the Champions League in 2020, and Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, which won La Liga in May.

Of course, there are caveats when comparing clubs’ financial power, but the Blues’ recent recruiting has slowed their growth.

Everton’s roster is more expensive than Borussia Dortmund’s, Inter’s, and Monaco’s, but the expenditure hasn’t translated into results.

In addition, the team has outspent Leicester City, who placed fifth in 2020 and 2021. The Foxes finished fourth, but had fought hard all season for a spot in the Champions League, something Everton had not done since becoming regular big spenders.

To put it another way, the Blues must get a lot more bang for their buck.

To say the least, some of Everton’s recent transfer business has been pricey.

Davy Klaassen, for example, signed in the summer of 2017 for £23.6 million on a five-year agreement.

However, he failed to make an impression, making only seven Premier League games before departing for Werder Bremen after 13 months, costing Everton every minute he spent at the club. “The summary has come to an end.”