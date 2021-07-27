Rafa Benitez’s duty has been made easier by Everton’s staff rotation, which has been described as “excellent.”

Everton, according to David Unsworth, are very delighted with their academy’s implementation of a “clear concept,” which includes an exciting new crop of under-23s players.

Over the period of 2020/21, the Director of Academy, who took over the post last September, has overseen the gradual integration of a number of under-18s into the larger age group.

The pathway must run smoothly at all levels of the academy, not only at that level.

And Unsworth has revealed one approach for educating Everton’s coaches to play in the same way and with the same mindset across the board.

“We’re going to rotate all of the coaches in the Academy with the Under-23s, which is excellent for them to bring into their team what we’re trying to do,” he told evertonfc.com.

“That will be the case from top to bottom.

“Through the Academy, there is a clear idea of how we want to play and how we want to generate players.

“We’re very pleased with how things are going.”

Everton’s U23s have had a good start to their pre-season campaign, scoring 14 goals in three games against senior opposition.

Younger players will form the backbone of Unsworth’s club next season, with a handful of players aged 18 and under already establishing themselves – and even impressing in first team training recently.

And their manager is ecstatic about the group he’s working with and how well they’ve adapted to the new procedures introduced at the end of last term.

“It’s a fairly young group, which is fantastic,” he added. We’re quite excited. This is probably the third cycle of players we’ve had in the nine years since I returned to the club.

“These are young males, and they belong to a new generation. At the end of last season, we imposed a new formation and a few new demands on the players, and they’ve embraced it.

“They’re a fantastic group, but they certainly need to improve. They need to make an impression at Under-23 level in order to impress the incoming boss and his team.

“After that, it’s all about impressing when they have a chance to train with the first team, which a.”

