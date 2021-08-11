Rafa Benitez’s claim as Everton captain is made by Ben Godfrey.

Rafa Benitez’s commitment to detail, according to incoming Everton manager Ben Godfrey, can help him become a better player.

Godfrey was one of Everton’s standout players during the 2020/21 season, following his £20 million move from Norwich City last October.

However, under the direction of a famous tactician like Benitez, he aspires to progress even more this season.

“He (Benitez) has taken time for all of us to be fair, especially us young players like myself,” Godfrey said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast.

“He’s put in a lot of effort to help me push my game to the next level, and I appreciate it.

“He has a lot of expertise in the game, and I’m just trying to suck up whatever I can from him like a sponge.

“I have a lot to learn, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m working hard to improve my game, and he’s put in a lot of effort, so it’s a win-win situation.

“For me, I’m blessed with athleticism; it’s easy to exaggerate, but I want to improve my game so that I don’t simply rely on speed; I’m also a good defender.

“It will push me so much further to enhance that element of my game.

“At the moment, he (Rafa Benitez) is attempting to do that in order to ensure that I am not someone who stands in the wrong place and recovers because you are quick enough. I’d like to be intelligent as well.”

Although Godfrey was signed as a centre-back, he played as a left-back or right-back in many of his early Everton appearances.

However, despite demonstrating his versatility, he is firm about his chosen position on the field.

“I’m a centre-back,” he explained.

“To be honest, I’ve played full-back and centre-half this year, and I’m pleased to do it, but I’m a centre-half by trade.

“It’s a strange conversation, to be honest. You don’t want to be that guy that wanders around here, there, and everywhere when you can play multiple positions.

“I’d say I’m one of those folks; I’m a center-back, but if you ask me.”

