Rafa Benitez’s arrival to Everton has given the club a new triple threat.

In 1977, there was no such thing as the internet, let alone Twitter.

Everton supporters adopted a more basic means to express their unhappiness with a prospective bid for a mundane Newcastle centre-forward.

During a pre-season friendly against Nijmegen, the Gwladys Street End sang loudly, “You can shove your Alan Gowling up your…”, well, let’s just say the sun doesn’t shine where they were suggesting.

Lee may or may not have heard, but he chose not to replace Duncan McKenzie with Gowling, instead bringing in Dave Thomas as a direct winger and George Wood as a goalie.

Gowling stayed put and signed a £120,000 record deal with Bolton in March of the following year, where he played straight man to the maverick Frank Worthington in an effective striking double act.

Gowling scored 15 goals in 36 Premier League outings, while Everton eventually chose the £300,000 striker. Mickey Walsh, the brother of future Everton Director of Football Steve Walsh, scored just one goal in 20 league games before being sold to QPR just eight months later.

Fast forward 40 years, and opposition to the most recent low-key capture from Tyneside has become much quieter.

Because Rafa Benitez has already demonstrated that effective additions do not have to come at a high cost.

And, before to his move to China, Rondon’s statistics at Newcastle United were remarkable.

In his last season in the Premier League, he scored 11 goals and added seven assists in 32 games for a Newcastle squad that only scored 42 goals.

And, maybe more importantly, he is a skilled aerial danger.

Everton’s early games under Rafa Benitez have revealed that the manager like wingers to deliver crosses quickly and squarely into the penalty area.

There were 17 versus Southampton on the first day, compared to an average of 12 per match previous season.

Only one of Everton’s nine goals this season has been a header, which is surprising.

That, though, will undoubtedly alter.

Dominic Calvert-aerial Lewin’s prowess is well-known, but Richarlison is also a natural flyer.

In the absence of either of those two strikers, Rondon's purchase implies those crosses are less likely to be found.