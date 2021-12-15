Rafa Benitez uttered every word he said about Richarlison as he pointed his finger towards Everton’s injuries.

Rafa Benitez believes that ‘previous troubles’ at Everton contributed to Richarlison’s calf strain due to a ‘overloaded’ player.

Richarlison was furious when he was withdrawn with more than half an hour remaining in the defeat to Crystal Palace last Saturday, prompting jeers from the travelling supporters.

However, the 24-year-old has subsequently acknowledged that Benitez ‘done the right thing’ and that he’remains confident’ of a successful second half of the season.

“In this case, we knew he had a problem,” Everton manager Rafa Benitez stated.

“I had a direct chat with him this morning, and he recognized that he wanted to be on the field, but he realizes that we are trying to do the best we can for him and the team.”

“With the striker troubles, we wanted to protect him, but it’s apparent now.”

“A lot of people were talking, but they’ll see that we were just trying to do the best we could for the squad.”

“I was talking with senior players today, and everyone realizes we have to keep together,” Benitez concluded.

“I deliver the same message every time, and I am convinced that we will succeed.”

After Richarlison was ruled out, Benitez appeared to point the finger at prior regimes.

With a knee injury earlier in the season, the striker missed four games and is expected to miss several more in December.

“Right now he’s hurt because he’s been overworked,” Benitez explained, “and it’s the same with the bulk of the players.”

“They’re getting more playing time than you’d expect from a 25-player group.”

“We’re attempting to deal with the difficulties of the past.”

“You have a problem as soon as you have important players injured.”