Rafa Benitez, the new Everton manager, is afraid of a former Liverpool player who has joined the Blues.

The hiring of Rafa Benitez as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Goodison Park would not work, according to a former Liverpool player who later became Everton captain.

Benitez, who managed Liverpool from 2004 to 2010, appears to be closing in on the job as Blues manager, with Farhad Moshiri expected to name him as his fifth manager in as many years.

“Benitez is in constant dialogue with Farhad Moshiri and the club’s board, and his move to Goodison remains on track,” the ECHO’s Everton correspondent Phil Kirkbride said on Saturday.

Despite the fact that many previous managers have moved between strong rivals, including former Arsenal manager George Graham, who eventually went to Tottenham Hotspur, the 800-yard journey across Stanley Park has been English football’s last great taboo for leaders.

Benitez’s appointment would be the most contentious in Merseyside football history, and many Evertonians are concerned about his previous track record, which includes his infamous “little club” remark after a Derby match.

The 61-year-most old’s recent post was with Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League, where he lost more games than he won.

Since the late Gary Ablett in 1992, no player has moved directly from Liverpool to Everton, but Don Hutchison, who made the switch via spells with West Ham United and Sheffield United in between, later becoming a Blues captain despite previously playing for the Reds, admits he doesn’t think Benitez will be a success in the Goodison dugout.

Hutchison, 50, took to Twitter to tell his 57,000 Twitter followers, “This is going to end in TEARS.” Rafa=Everton.”

“Correction,” he swiftly followed up with a second Tweet, clarifying his viewpoint. Let’s start with tears. “It comes to an end with tears.”

Meanwhile, former professional footballer and Blues fan Jonathan Walters took to Twitter with a more upbeat outlook on the issue.

“Appointing @rafabenitezweb is a wonderful stroke at a time when Everton desperately needs a building project,” he added. His football love and knowledge are unrivaled. He’s managed all over the world since Liverpool but his family haven’t moved.

“Right person. Right club. Right time.”