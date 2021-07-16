Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, has spoken out against a banner that was put near his home.

When questioned about his reaction to banners targeting him before his Everton appointment, Rafa Benitez claimed he would rather “focus about the positives.”

On June 30, the Spaniard was named the new Toffees manager, signing a three-year contract, however posters protesting the former Liverpool manager’s appointment were placed outside Goodison Park in the days leading up to the announcement.

Later, an image of a white bedsheet with the words “We know where you live” emerged on Twitter. “Please don’t sign.”

While it had been alleged on social media that the banner had been posted outside Benitez’s home on the Wirral, Merseyside Police said it had been left outside the wrong house and that an inquiry into the matter was underway.

During his first Everton press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Benitez was questioned about the reaction to his appointment at Goodison Park, as well as how he felt about the banner, and he said: “The Evertonians around my place are fairly delighted and they were quite supportive.

“Even the Liverpudlians were accepting that it was a chance and an opportunity for me to return to the Premier League and compete for something, so it was fairly good,” he said.

“Talking about the banners, we may be talking about one, two people, you never know, so I prefer to focus on the positives, such as how many people encouraged me to do well. That makes me happy.”

“I was convinced when I decided to say yes, or even when I decided to start talking,” Benitez continued. It’s not something I’m afraid of; in fact, it’s the exact opposite. I want to win and perform well. That is what it means for me to be competitive and ambitious.”

When asked if he understands why some Blues have misgivings about his appointment, the Everton manager replied, “That is football.” I can only promise that I will battle for my team.

“It’s a fantastic challenge and opportunity for me to succeed in the Premier League,” he says. I’ll be the first to make a push for what we want.”

When he assumed leadership of Liverpool’s domestic and Champions League teams in 2012, the 61-year-old encountered hostility from fans. The summary comes to a close.