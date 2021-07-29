Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, has sent Moise Kean a transfer message amid PSG interest.

Rafa Benitez believes the best way for Moise Kean to “prove his point” is to continue scoring goals.

Everton’s two-game US trip ended with a 1-0 triumph over Mexican side Pumas in Orlando Friday night, with the 21-year-old scoring the game’s only goal.

Demarai Gray put Kean through on goal in the 20th minute, and while his initial shot was stopped, the ball squeezed beneath the goalkeeper, allowing the Italian striker to tap home.

The Italian striker wants to return to Paris Saint-Germain after spending last season on loan with the French giants, but Everton will only transfer him if a loan deal is made.

When Benitez returns from his break, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to lead the line, but the new manager has hinted that he will still rely on Kean when the season begins next month.

And, despite the fact that the transfer market will stay open until August 31, Benitez insists that the £25 million forward must concentrate on delivering for Everton and not let the possibility of a move to PSG become a distraction.

“Scoring is vital for a striker, so it’s wonderful news for him and good news for us,” Benitez added.

“We still have a long way to go in the preseason, so we have to keep working.

“The difficulty with the transfer window is that it closes at the end of August, so you’ll still be playing games and making player decisions, so it’s crucial for them to understand that they have to keep going, and scoring goals is the best way for him to make his point.”