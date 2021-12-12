Rafa Benitez should be more concerned about what Everton fans did than Richarlison’s reaction.

Everton supporters who had traveled a long distance to London on this dreary Sunday afternoon were already enraged by the 58th minute.

And with good reason. They’d seen their team show much too much respect to Crystal Palace, and they’d seen them come across as a huge underdog as a result.

However, a choice was made that changed a frustrating environment into a toxic one.

Just before the hour mark, Everton manager Rafa Benitez made a double replacement, bringing on Salomon Rondon and Anthony Gordon to give more firepower up front.

Fabian Delph, like Richarlison, comes across as a touch harsh but understandable.

That was a rather weird change to make.

Let’s be clear: the Brazilian wasn’t playing particularly well. In truth, he was playing a game in which he was receiving no service at all.

What was he supposed to do in that situation, realistically?

Richarlison, on the other hand, poses a threat, hence he should have stayed on the field. Everton only needed one goal at the time, and he is their most dangerous threat.

Benitez may argue that Rondon did put the ball in the back of the net when he was inserted, which is a valid point.

But who’s to say the man he succeeded wouldn’t have been in the same situation? Instead of simply one striker, why not have both on the field? Richarlison has consistently established himself as one of the few players capable of conjuring a moment of magic out of thin air in recent years, even when Everton has suffered.

At Selhurst Park, the Blues required exactly that. Either that, or Rondon got a lucky break when Abdoulaye Doucoure’s strike rebounded right into his path two yards from goal.

Richarlison was understandably irritated at being yanked off so soon.

Benitez tried to console his attacker right afterwards, but he seemed to see right through his boss and took a seat at the back of the bench angrily.

However, it was the reaction of the away fans that was most telling. And the management should pay close attention.

