Rafa Benitez says Everton supporters understand his transfer woes. Update on Ben Godfrey.

Everton fans, according to Rafa Benitez, are aware of the club’s “difficulties” in the transfer market as a result of financial fair play restrictions.

Benitez also acknowledged a small number of supporters in a corporate box who sang his name during the 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town, saying he felt the support of the majority of Blues fans quickly after his arrival.

The Spaniard feels Evertonians can see the team’s fighting spirit from the first three games of the season, and hopes he and his teammates are demonstrating their desire to “fight” for the club.

“I think the bulk of the fans have been fantastic from the start, and they understand that when you start performing and the players show dedication on the field, the spectators are happy,” Benitez added.

“Every player is working hard to develop, and they recognize the challenges of the financial fair play rules for us and recognize that we are professionals battling for our club.

“The most important thing to me is that they know we will be here every minute and hour doing our best.”

Benitez, on the other hand, revealed that Ben Godfrey had been left out of the Huddersfield game as a precaution.

Godfrey is no longer isolated after missing the first two league games of the season, but despite traveling with the group to the John Smith’s Stadium, he was deemed unfit to play against Huddersfield.