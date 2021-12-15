Rafa Benitez reveals Farhad Moshiri’s interest in the Everton position and makes a huge Everton admission.

Rafa Benitez has conceded that the Everton job is tougher than he anticipated, revealing that he met with Farhad Moshiri on Wednesday morning.

The Blues are set to travel to Chelsea on Thursday in the hopes of reversing their recent poor form.

Parts of the crowd are feeling pressure on the manager after only one win in the previous ten games, with the travelling support in last weekend’s loss to Crystal Palace becoming particularly vociferous at one point.

Benitez, on the other hand, is confident in his capacity to turn things around, admitting that he spoke with the club’s primary stakeholder on Wednesday to discuss more of the current concerns at Goodison Park.

“To be fair, I was talking with Mr Moshiri this morning,” the manager said in his pre-match press conference. I meet with the chairperson, Denise, and have chats with them, and they are all supportive of me.

“They are aware…

I’ll say something I’ve already stated. They’ve changed managers before, and they’ve tried to adjust things before, but it didn’t work out.

“I don’t know if you’re an Everton fan, but how do you feel about Everton fans in recent years?” “Do you want to be successful or frustrated?” You already know the answer, and a lot of my friends are telling me the same thing.

“The issues aren’t something you can solve in five months; they understand that it takes time, and they realize we’re on the right track.”

“On the one hand, there’s what you see on the pitch every weekend. The spectators could see what we were seeking for right away – intensity, commitment, and the manner we were playing.

“Everyone was ecstatic, and after years of frustration, they could see we were heading in the right path.”

Benitez was questioned if he thought the challenge had grown “greater” than he expected when he initially started the job.

The boss did agree that things have been a little more complicated, and he explained why.

“I’m not sure what ‘larger’ means, so I’ll say more challenging,” the manager continued.

“I was aware of the challenge, but it is more tough now than it was in the start.”

