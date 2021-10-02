Rafa Benitez responds to Tom Davies’ chance against Manchester United and calls Everton’s performance “brave.”

Everton manager Rafa Benitez lauded his team’s “brave” effort in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial’s score late in the first half put the Blues down at the break.

After the break, the visitors responded with a brilliant counter-attack, allowing Andros Townsend to equalize with his fifth goal for the club.

Following the game, Benitez felt that his team might have won all three points based on their performance.

“I think it [the performance]was brave,” Everton manager Ronald Koeman said.

“We have some players who don’t play with us, others who play too many minutes, and you could tell at the end that some of them were a little tired.

“I think it was a fantastic performance overall. We played excellent defense and counter-attack, which was exactly what we wanted.

“It’s a shame because we might be satisfied with one point, but it could be better.”

Everton could have won the game late, but Yerry Mina’s goal was disallowed for offside because he was past the final man when passed in by Tom Davies.

Many thought the midfielder should have taken a shot at goal instead of passing the ball, but Benitez explained why he shouldn’t be held responsible for his decision.

“In terms of Davies’ chance, I believe he saw Yerry’s position and thought it was far better than his,” the boss remarked. That is all there is to it.

“You can’t blame a player for making a decision like this. If he doesn’t have anyone and is seeking for someone, you can suggest he doesn’t want to score or that he was nervous.

“However, it isn’t the case, and you can’t blame him. He was in the right place at the right moment, but Yerry seemed to be in a stronger position.

“That’s all there is to it. He got lucky since he was only a few millimetres offside.”

United made five changes for this encounter, including leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

Benitez, on the other hand, was expecting it and didn’t believe it had an impact on the quality of the hosts’ performance.

