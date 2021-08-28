Rafa Benitez provides an update on James Rodriguez and the Everton transfer market.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has stated that the club is working on “two or three” major transactions before the transfer deadline.

The Blues are hoping to sign Porto winger Luis Diaz, with James Rodriguez returning to the Portuguese club as part of the deal.

Because of Rodriguez’s involvement in the transfer, Everton are hoping to get Diaz for roughly £20 million.

Solomon Rondon, who played under Benitez at Newcastle, is confident that the Spaniard would make a late bid for him, as the Spanish coach is looking for a veteran forward to back up Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Benitez has stressed the need of outgoings if the Blues are to recruit players, and the club is in negotiations with Juventus to sign Moise Kean.

Everton are willing to sanction a season-long loan for Kean to return to the Italian giants, but they are fighting for a buy-back clause in the contract.

Juve decided to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United earlier today and now need to enhance their attacking alternatives.

“Obviously, it depends on which individuals leave, and we have a feeling there will be an opportunity to change a couple of players,” Benitez added.

“It would be surprising if we got more or less, but we’re working on two or three names to see what we can come up with.”

Benitez was asked on Friday morning, ahead of Everton’s training session later that day, if he was willing to risk including Rodriguez in the matchday squad for Everton’s match against Brighton.

“We’ll see how he trains, and it will depend on how many players we have available,” he said.

“After that, we must make a decision.

“Some players require additional time after Covid. Some of them are prepared, but we’ll wait to see how he performs during the training session before making a decision.”

Benitez, who is interested in Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison, also wants to sign a right-back and a midfielder before the deadline on Tuesday, but has hinted that he might not be able to complete all of his remaining targets.