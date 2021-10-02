Rafa Benitez praises four Everton players as Manchester United’s “game plan” comes together.

Rafa Benitez has spoken out about the tactics that helped Everton to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Saturday.

The Blues trailed at halftime to Anthony Martial’s goal, but recovered after the break, with Andros Townsend completing a fluid counter-attack to gain a point.

Late on, it should have been even better for the visitors, but Yerry Mina’s goal was disallowed following Tom Davies’ assist inside the area.

And Benitez has stated why he sees the counter-attack as an important aspect of his team’s game.

“It depends on your players and depends on the opposition,” the Blues manager said.

“You can’t come here with our team and attempt to hold possession all the time and attack. You must aim to play on the counter-attack while defending well.

“They have so many talented players that they will keep and pass the ball. They’ll be a danger.

“That was the game plan for us. Make sure we have a strong defense and a strong counter-attack. It’s how you feel when you’re up against a top team with so many talented players.”

Everton’s attackers were crucial in their counter-attacking display.

For this encounter, Anthony Gordon was inserted into the lineup with Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend in front of Salomon Rondon.

And Benitez praised all four for their efforts in getting the Blues the point they deserved.

“Today, I believe I can commend each and every player on the field. But I believe the four forward players on the pitch, in particular,” he continued.

“Gordon, Gray, Rondon, and Townsend all put forth a lot of effort. They must not only generate something offensively, but also assist the team.

“I believe the team was working as a unit, but the people up front, in particular, were assisting greatly in defense and also attempting to make a difference in attack.”