Rafa Benitez on Everton’s January signing intentions and budget: ‘I had a talk with Marcel.’

Everton manager Rafa Benitez feels his side will have “some money” to spend in the January transfer window as he attempts to strengthen his team.

However, the boss has warned that he would have to be “creative” once more in the winter market to find the proper players.

Current talks are thought to be centered on improving the manager’s options on the wing and in central midfield, although Benitez insists that plans are still being finalized and could alter.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been given an estimate of how much money he will have to work with in January by Director of Football Marcel Brands, and the Spaniard is confident that he can identify players with the “correct character” to improve the squad.

Benitez is a fan of AS Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, but he remained tight-lipped when asked about him, and the Russian’s asking price may rule out a January move, given ongoing concerns over financial fair play laws.

The Spaniard expressed regret that the Blues are unable to spend at the same levels as they did during Farhad Moshiri’s rule.

When asked if the club has informed him of the amount of money he will have to spend in January, Benitez replied: “I had a conversation with Marcel, and he was explaining the concept to me, not exactly, but close enough.

“I believe we still have some time to assess our options.

“When you arrive and settle down to create your strategy, it may vary depending on injuries and player performance. I believe that in this case, when we talk about the owner, who has spent £400 million in the last few years, we cannot criticize him, but it is unfortunate that we were unable to spend the money this year due to the financial fair play years.

“We have to look outside the box and figure out how to best manage the issue so that we can be stronger in January.”

“I believe we will have some money to spend,” he added, “but I don’t believe it will be excessive.”

