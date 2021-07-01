Rafa Benitez on Everton transfer talks with Marcel Brands: ‘I have the strategy.’

After spoken with Marcel Brands, Rafa Benitez claims to already know the “plan” for Everton’s summer recruitment activity.

The 61-year-old has been named as the Blues’ new manager, succeeding Carlo Ancelotti, who resigned earlier this month.

Benitez has signed a three-year contract with Everton and says he is happy to work with a director of football, revealing that talks with Brands about the club’s summer intentions have taken place.

“I worked with a Director of Football for years in Spain,” Benitez explained. “Marcel is a seasoned pro. I am an expert in my field.

“We will work together, we will continue to chat, we will hold meetings to discuss the Club’s vision, what we need to accomplish in the future, and regarding players.”

“We’ll be chatting to one other all the time, thus communication between us must be fluid.” That [the structure]makes me very happy.

“I’ve already communicated with him. [For Everton’s summer transfer business], I have a plan.]”

Ancelotti and Brands had agreed on a short-list of targets prior to Ancelotti’s departure for Real Madrid.

Transfer plans, on the other hand, were put on hold until Ancelotti’s replacement was chosen.

“I am happy to be joining Everton,” Benitez stated after formally signing with the Blues today.

“Throughout this process, I’ve been pleased by the club’s senior representatives’ ambition and desire to see this historic institution succeed.

“I believe this is a club with a lot of potential. I’m determined to play a significant role in helping this fantastic club accomplish its goals.”