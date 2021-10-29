Rafa Benitez offers Everton injury updates and sets Abdoulaye Doucoure’s recovery timeframe.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has provided an update on Abdoulaye Doucoure’s status, as the midfielder continues to be sidelined due to injury.

With a foot problem that will keep him out for several weeks, the Frenchman missed his team’s final game, a 5-2 loss to Watford at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Blues manager, on the other hand, believes that the 28-year-old is making good progress in his recovery and anticipates that his vital player will be ready again after the November international break.

During his pre-Wolves press conference, the boss said: “Doucoure was performing admirably in the middle of the field, therefore his absence in these games is crucial for any team.

“Even the best teams with a large squad suffer a little when key players leave.

“Doucoure is improving, and he appears to be making good progress. I’m not sure how long it will take, but it will be at least a couple of weeks.

“With the international break approaching, he should be alright. It’s a significant loss for us, but it also provides an opportunity for other players to demonstrate their abilities.” Doucoure is one of several Everton players that are currently sidelined due to injuries.

Benitez, on the other hand, remained tight-lipped on whether any of his other players would be able to return for Monday’s trip to Molineux to face Wolves.

“He stated that there are still two training sessions left.

“Some of them are almost ready to return, but it’s too early to predict who will be there. We’re waiting for some medical reports, and then we’ll see whether someone else is available.”