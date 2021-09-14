Rafa Benitez of Everton criticizes a “very hazardous” tackle and delivers a message to Premier League referees.

Rafa Benitez has described James Tarkowksi’s crazy challenge on Richarlison as “very risky,” while praising the Brazilian forward’s performance.

When Richarlison picked up the ball on the touchline early in the second half of yesterday night’s game against Burnley at Goodison Park, Tarkowski slammed into him.

The Burnley defender won the ball, but the intensity of his tackle caused him to collide with Richarlison, injuring the Everton midfielder.

Benitez was displeased with a challenge by referee Martin Atkinson that went unpunished.

Benitez stated, “I witnessed the tackle, and I think the tackle is fairly strong.”

“If you know the ball is there but the ankle is behind the ball, you can get one or the other or both.

“However, these kinds of things are highly harmful, and you must be cautious.

“One thing is to be physical and challenge – that’s fine – but the other is that these tacklers are extremely damaging to the opponent’s integrity.”

“They are trying to do their best in terms of their idea for this season,” he added of the referees’ efforts this season.

“They must determine what constitutes a challenge and what constitutes a dangerous challenge.

“They’ll look into it and come up with something else.”

Richarlison started up front against Burnley in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was injured. He had minimal service.

Benitez, on the other hand, made a point of praising his team’s performance.

“Richarlison did a fantastic job,” he remarked.

“I wanted to offer him some encouragement because it was difficult for him to play against these two centre-backs; he was battling.

“He was fighting, and it was unfortunate that we weren’t able to give him more alternatives in the first half, but I was really impressed with him, and I am sure the fans will be as well.”