Rafa Benitez must tread carefully when it comes to Everton’s James Rodriguez situation.

As Everton’s James Rodriguez returned to training this week, speculation over his future has already begun.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s sudden departure as manager at the start of June, and his replacement by Rafa Benitez, some have speculated on where the Colombian international would end up.

After all, it was the Italian who persuaded the 29-year-old to switch from Real Madrid to Goodison Park at the start of the 2019/20 season.

His current contract has one year left on it, with the Blues having the option to extend it for another year, although multiple reports have suggested a move could be on the cards.

It’s an intriguing position for the new Everton manager to face early on, and one of the topics we discussed on our most recent Royal Blue podcast.

Chris Beesley and Adam Jones joined Phil Kirkbride to discuss Rodriguez’s current status on Merseyside, as well as why Benitez must be cautious in his handling of the matter.

Listen to the Royal Blue Podcast’s most recent episode in its entirety HERE.

Isn’t this a turning point in James Rodriguez’s career?

We all know that he is a guy that has been signed by Carlo Ancelotti three times in his career. He’s very much Ancelotti’s man, and he’s the type of player that gets spoiled.

Rafa, who has already worked with him, may be less so. It’s more the “tough love” that you can perceive as a potential strength of Rafa Benitez.

I’m not sure if he has a habit of wrapping his arm across his shoulder. He expects a lot from his players and is clear about what he expects of them.

What happens with James Rodriguez will be fascinating to watch. Many foreign media outlets have been loud about AC Milan’s desire for him; however, how it plays out in reality and whether Benitez gets a fresh start or not remains to be seen.

He returned to South America early, did not play in the Copa America, but returned on day one and stopped for photos with a little fan.

However, it will be fascinating to observe what happens in the next weeks. The summary comes to a close.