Rafa Benitez mocks officials while Everton captain Seamus Coleman defends Richarlison.

Everton kept their unbeaten start to the season going with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Goodison Park on Monday night.

After a poor first half, the Blues appeared to be in trouble, but Ben Mee punished the hosts after the interval with a header to give Sean Dyche’s side the lead.

Rafa Benitez’s men quickly rallied and were level due to Michael Keane just minutes later, before Andros Townsend’s long-range stunner handed the hosts the lead.

Demarai Gray scored Everton’s third goal in that six-minute span to secure all three points and send Goodison Park berserk.

We noticed a few instances that you might have missed in the midst of all the activity on Monday evening.

A lot of players have made it a habit to be on the field well before the warm-ups have started to take a look around before heading down the tunnel.

Gray and Ben Godfrey were two players who took advantage of the option to do so before of kickoff on Monday night, and their brief turns in the open air went down without a hitch.

Jordan Pickford, on the other hand, could not be regarded to be in the same boat.

The sprinklers on the side of the pitch came up and started a long spraying of the grass in front of the Main Stand as the goalkeeper walked along the touchline to the changing rooms before the game.

Because of the rain, media people were unable to conduct pre-match interviews for a period of time, and the England international demonstrated his agility by avoiding getting wet before retreating down the tunnel with a broad smile on his face.

There’s nothing quite like having football fans back in stadiums.

Everton often played at an empty Goodison Park last season, which was a silent and empty atmosphere despite the fact that it still felt like home.

This term’s matches could not be any different.

The players emerged from the tunnel to an almost deafening roar from fans in the seats for the first time since January 2020, under the lights at the renowned stadium.

Seamus was prompted by it. “Summary ends.”