Rafa Benitez joins the debate between Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez by saying, “If I had to choose.”

According to veteran Anfield defender Glen Johnson, Mohamed Salah is “right up there” with the pantheon of Liverpool icons, but not number one.

When he scored in last week’s 3-3 draw with Brentford, the Egyptian became the Reds’ fastest player to reach 100 league goals, and he scored a magnificent solo goal as Liverpool drew with championship rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Salah arrived in England in 2013 and made only two Premier League games for Chelsea, but he has since proven himself to be a world-class talent who belongs on the grandest platform throughout four seasons on Merseyside.

Salah deserves to be mentioned alongside the greatest players to ever play in front of the Kop, according to Johnson, who told BettingOdds.com: “What he’s achieved has been remarkable and I don’t believe anyone could have envisioned that from his days at Chelsea.

“Mohamed Salah is incredible, and he is right up there with the best Liverpool players in Premier League history.”

Despite his fantastic goal total, Johnson believes Salah is not the best player to have donned the renowned red shirt.

After being signed by Rafa Benitez, the former right-back spent six years at Liverpool, appearing 29 times in the 2013-14 season as Liverpool finished second under Brendan Rodgers. Earlier in his career, he played 71 times for Chelsea.

Luis Suarez was in unstoppable form last season, scoring 31 Premier League goals, and Johnson chooses the Uruguayan as his number one player.

“I played with Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, and Steven Gerrard, so it’s difficult for me to see beyond players like them,” he said. “However, if you have any of those players in your team, you’re doing something right,” he said.

“Mo deserves all the praise he’s getting because he’s a goal machine who puts in a lot of effort. He’s gone a long way since his time at Chelsea, and he deserves all the praise that comes his way.

