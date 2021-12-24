Rafa Benitez issued a message to Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the Everton striker approaches his homecoming.

Everton’s season could be transformed by Dominic Calvert-upcoming Lewin’s return.

The Toffees striker hasn’t played since August due to injury, which prevented him from adding to his three goals in the opening three games of the season.

However, in a video conversation with a supporter, the 24-year-old stated that he wanted to be available for selection against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Everton’s team has been decimated by Covid and injuries, hence the match has been postponed.

Calvert-Lewin, on the other hand, may have more time to train ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Goodison Park on December 30.

For the Blues, who have won just one of their previous 11 games and are presently 14th in the Premier League league, the return of the England international cannot come soon enough.

In Calvert-absence, Lewin’s players like Salomon Rondon and Richarlison have led the line, but they have only scored four goals between them.

“It’s vitally crucial for Rafa Benitez and Everton, they’ve really suffered without him,” former Aston Villa and Scotland defender Alan Hutton told Football Insider.

“Rondon has arrived. At the start of the season, he appeared to be overweight. You might probably see why he hasn’t played much football at first. He is, however, still not looking up to date.

“I suppose Benitez will be thanking his lucky stars now that Calvert-Lewin is back in contention.”

“He’ll be sorely missed; he’s extremely crucial to everything they do moving forward, not to mention the goals he scores.”

“He’s been missing for such a long time, and that could be why Everton has had such a difficult time recently.”

Calvert-Lewin scored 21 goals in 39 games last season, and the Toffees will need him to reclaim his form fast if they are to turn around their disappointing season.