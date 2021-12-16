Rafa Benitez is debating whether or not to play Jarrad Branthwaite against Chelsea.

Everton are considering starting Jarrad Branthwaite against Chelsea tonight.

Blues manager Rafa Benitez has been considering using a back three, and Branthwaite would be a part of it.

The 20-year-old signed a new long-term contract with Benitez last weekend, but is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League.

Despite this, the January 2020 signing from Carlisle United is in contention to play in the Premier League for the first time since the end of the postponed 2019-20 season.

Everton will be without Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne against Chelsea tonight, while Seamus Coleman is uncertain.

And, should Benitez select for a back three, the injuries may have presented Branthwaite with an opportunity to start a Premier League game for the first time.

Around 6:45 p.m., Everton’s team news will be revealed.