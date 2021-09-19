Rafa Benitez is dealing with a challenge at Everton that Carlo Ancelotti never had to deal with.

Even with the extenuating circumstances surrounding the loss to Aston Villa, Everton cannot escape the disappointment of defeat.

This was always going to be Rafa Benitez’s most difficult game of the season thus far, as he faced a side with great expectations for the next two seasons.

That was the case before the Blues’ catastrophic injury predicament became clear.

When the manager spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, he was discussing James Rodriguez’s fitness while also confirming Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Fabian Delph’s absences.

However, in the days that followed, new rumors concerning the availability of other members of the squad surfaced.

Demarai Gray’s absence from the club’s most recent behind-the-scenes film from Finch Farm fueled speculation that he may miss this weekend’s game, but that didn’t happen.

Everton, on the other hand, were left without three vital players: Richarlison, Jordan Pickford, and Seamus Coleman.

On Saturday, all three were absent. The Blues could have utilized their captain’s leadership in the second half, aside from his talent as a right-back, and similarly, the starting goalkeeper’s organizational skills and consistency would have helped a lot to the back line.

But it’s the Brazilian’s absence that truly sticks out, especially when compared to Calvert-time Lewin’s on the sidelines.

These are two of Everton’s most essential players, the talismanic personalities who have carried their colleagues through so many difficult times in recent months and years.

When one is unavailable, one would normally expect the other to jump right in. Fortunately for the Blues, neither player is particularly prone to injury, so this isn’t an issue that arises frequently.

When you consider that since Marco Silva was ousted, Saturday’s loss was the first league encounter in which neither Calvert-Lewin nor Richarlison played a part.

That nicely encapsulates the pair’s impact and importance in this current Everton side, and they surely felt the absence of both at Villa Park.

Salomon Rondon would not have started under regular circumstances. “The summary has come to an end.”