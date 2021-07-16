Rafa Benitez is being cryptic about James Rodriguez. Carlo Ancelotti receives a “complex” message from Everton.

In his first news conference in front of the national media on Wednesday, Rafael Benitez refused to openly answer queries about James Rodriguez’s future at Everton.

Following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti – with whom he has worked at three different teams – James has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park, and it is believed that the playmaker has been offered to clubs across Europe.

Benitez argued that discussing particular individuals would be “unfair,” but admitting that replacing Ancelotti at Everton was a “difficult” process.

When asked about James, the Spaniard replied, “I’m sure your friends will ask about players, but I think it’s better to talk about the team, the concepts, than individuals.”

“Everyone has to keep training and doing their jobs, and we’ll keep looking for the best ways to strengthen the team,” he continued.

“With With respect, we do not discuss individuals. It isn’t equitable to the other players.”

As Farhad Moshiri and the powers-that-be explored “a lot of choices” to succeed Ancelotti, Benitez said “it was not that easy” at the start of talks with Everton.

However, now that he has been placed as the new manager, he believes it is the ideal situation for both parties.

“Modern football is pretty complicated,” Benitez continued. There are far too many people in your vicinity!

“When someone found out I was available, we began making contact and gradually shared information, conversation, and interviews. It was simple for me since I wanted to return and have a strong team.

“It wasn’t simple at first because they had to weigh a lot of choices, but they gradually came to the conclusion that I might be a viable option for having a manager with experience who can win trophies and compete.

“It was exactly what my side and their side were looking for.”