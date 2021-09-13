Rafa Benitez inspired Everton to victory over Burnley by making a game-changing decision at the right time.

We’ve been waiting a long time for a wild Goodison Park performance under the spotlights.

Even when this match rolled around, Everton fans were forced to wait a little longer for the true Everton to emerge.

What they saw in the first hour of this match was nothing like what they had seen under Rafa Benitez since he was appointed manager.

Hard work, direct play, a fast pace, and high fitness levels have been the characteristics of the Spaniard’s stint thus far.

Instead, the Blues were apathetic for the majority of the game.

They shrank as Burnley’s tenacious and tough-tackling attitude took hold and lauded over them.

Fans were irritated, and much of the wrath was directed towards Everton’s formation, which they had used from the start.

In the absence of main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Benitez opted for a 3-4-3 formation rather than the 4-4-2 that has served the Blues so well in their first three Premier League games.

Even though it was evident from the start that it wasn’t working, the hosts persevered, much to the dismay of those in the Goodison seats.

When the half-time whistle blew, many fans anticipated Benitez to make a move, but he didn’t.

Instead, Burnley got the lead they had been threatening for some time after another 10 minutes of similar game.

Ben Mee’s header provided the metaphorical “kick up the backside” Everton needed to turn the game around in normal circumstances.

That, however, was not the case.

Andros Townsend produced a moment of magic and beautiful cross to reach the head of Michael Keane to equalise while fans were moaning about yet another short corner that appeared to have gone to waste.

However, the true match-winning change was to come soon after.

In the end, the introduction of Andre Gomes arrived at the correct time. With Everton supporters’ spirits already lifting as a result of the equaliser, it was the ideal time to seize the opportunity.

