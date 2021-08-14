Rafa Benitez has taken the first step toward disproving Everton’s critics.

Rafa Benitez received a crash course in managing Everton at Goodison Park.

We wish we could tell him that it isn’t always like this, but it is.

It’s always this stressful, this nerve-wracking, and this filled with ups, downs, and danger. But when it’s good, which it was this afternoon, it’s great. There isn’t a better place to be.

He was pleased with the win and the players’ response in the second half as they rallied to upset Southampton, but his face will undoubtedly bear the strains of being emotionally invested in what happens here.

There’s no getting around it, but if Benitez can figure out what makes Goodison tick, like he did here, he’ll be able to manage a club that’s long overdue success.

Benitez’s experience, talent, and ability to motivate – and reorganize – the players at half-time, when Everton was down, is testament to his experience, ability, and how he was able to encourage – and reorganize – the players at half-time, when Everton was trailing.

The new manager is correct in noting that the players were fueled by the support of a sold-out crowd, but he does himself a disservice by downplaying his part in this crucial victory.

His adjustments to Richarlison and Demarai Gray’s positions, as well as his two troublesome centre-halves, were modest, but significant.

However, in this town, a strong combination of wise judgments from the dugout, a devoted style of play, and crowd approval may be a potent one.

Benitez may have been a first-time home manager at the Old Lady, but he’s been on the touchline long enough and knows enough about the club to know what’s expected, what works, and what doesn’t.

After a promising start, Goodison, like Michael Keane, became unsettled as Southampton’s Adam Armstrong sprinted clear after the centre-error back’s to grab the lead.

The boos that erupted at halftime only added to Benitez’s sense of doom. “The summary has come to an end.”