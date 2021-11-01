Rafa Benitez has finally found a solution to Everton’s midfield problem in the most inconvenient way possible.

On Monday evening, Everton finally found a solution to their midfield dilemma.

But the burning question today is how on earth did it take them another 45 minutes of drab football to arrive at that conclusion?

Against Watford, the Blues were humiliated in the closing moments. Of course, it wasn’t all due to the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure in the middle of the pitch, but it surely helped.

In his place, Tom Davies was assigned a thankless duty that he ultimately failed to complete. As a result, he has been benched for the upcoming match against Wolves on Monday evening.

Rafa Benitez, instead of modifying the system, stuck to his guns, replacing the academy graduate with Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who came into the side on a like-for-like basis.

It was his first start in the Premier League since August of this year. What do you think about that for some added pressure? Most Premier League midfielders would find it tough to fill Doucoure’s shoes right now, let alone someone who has only played 90 minutes since April.

It was evident from the start that he wasn’t up to the task, as many may have predicted before the game even started at a frigid Molineux.

The Ivorian was put in a difficult situation and was unable to respond. His movements were clumsy, and his reactions were a little too slow.

Benitez has spoken frequently about his players’ match fitness, and Gbamin exhibited all the signs of someone who hadn’t played consistent football in a long time.

Maybe things would have been different in a different system, maybe it wouldn’t. That is a question we will never be able to answer.

The visitors’ response to Wolves’ ease of moving right through the middle of the pitch was shambolic once again.

In that dreadful first half, they labored all over the field, but it was especially evident in that region.

In the Premier League, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves are likely to have never had an easier or more entertaining 45 minutes. They were given unlimited autonomy to do as they pleased.

In the end, Everton needed a half-time substitute to get back on track.

Fabian Delph, who has only made one substitution so far.