Rafa Benitez has done a good job with early transfers, but Everton is in a similar situation.

It’s far too soon for anyone to “go crazy in the aisles,” but Rafa Benitez, a manager who is known for gauging fan reaction in supermarkets, can be pleased with his work so far at Everton.

While his appointment was arguably the most divisive in Merseyside football history, when he was named Blues manager, former Liverpool manager Benitez referred to his time as interim manager at Chelsea, where he faced a hostile reception from the Stamford Bridge fanbase due to his previous employment at Anfield.

“When I was in Chelsea, in Cobham, I was going to the supermarkets and the supporters were incredibly good,” the Spaniard said when he was unveiled at Finch Farm in July. Every day, the majority of the fans were fine. Liverpool is my hometown, so if I succeed, a lot of people on the Blues’ side would be happy.” Benitez showed his tough skin in taking on the Chelsea job, just as he has in his current position, but the shopping experience in the lush Surrey village near the club’s training field might be a little less intense than if he were on the King’s Road.

Given the sensitive nature of his arrival, the 61-year-old will be encouraged with how things have gone thus far.

While there have been a few items missing from the shopping list (as we’ve all discovered in recent months) – notably the club’s failure to bring in a new right-back, which was thought to be a priority position – Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, a couple of the bargain buys in Benitez’s basket have been inspired.

Apart from a nine-minute breakdown at Aston Villa, the only genuine sour note has been the Carabao Cup defeat on penalties to Queens Park Rangers, which was something of a ‘unexpected item in the bagging area.’

Wasn’t it?

Benitez’s promising start, as promising as it has been, is hauntingly similar to that of some of his Everton predecessors.

